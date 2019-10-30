Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Increased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $45,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.34. 88,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,397. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.92 and its 200-day moving average is $163.81. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $174.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.98%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

