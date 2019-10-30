Autoliv Inc. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Autoliv in a report issued on Sunday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALV. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.28.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.79. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 1.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 107,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

