Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.91

Shares of Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and traded as high as $6.03. Aurizon shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 8,347,357 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$5.37. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77.

In related news, insider Marcelo Bastos acquired 8,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.85 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of A$49,999.95 ($35,460.96). Also, insider Andrew Harding acquired 199,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.90 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,174,395.00 ($832,904.26).

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated heavy haul freight railway operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

