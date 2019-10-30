Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 524,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,822. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13,231.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

