Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
AUBN stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.70. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,169. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $47.51. The company has a market cap of $151.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.39.
Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 27.30%.
About Auburn National Bancorporation
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.
