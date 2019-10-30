Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AUBN stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.70. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,169. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $47.51. The company has a market cap of $151.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 27.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 522.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.