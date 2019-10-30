AT&T’s (T) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.46.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 33,882,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,902,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $278.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.3% during the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 79,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 38.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 67.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 115,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

