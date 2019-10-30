AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T) issued an update on its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $$4.50-4.80 for the period. AT&T also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to $$3.60-3.70 EPS.

Shares of T opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $38.86. The company has a market cap of $281.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reiterated an average rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.46.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

