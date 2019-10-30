AT&T (NYSE:T) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $38.86 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 15271233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,051.9% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $281.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T Company Profile (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

