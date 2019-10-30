AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for AT&T in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

Shares of T opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $281.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.