Atlas Protocol Hits Market Cap of $22.86 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.86 million and approximately $729,689.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00218955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.01469383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028516 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00120276 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

