Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55.

