Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 2,529 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.1% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,364,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,538 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $38.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $281.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

