Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.74), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $648.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.08 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $21.31. 1,396,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,650. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The company has a market cap of $664.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $54.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.