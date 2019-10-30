AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Update

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,500 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the September 15th total of 379,800 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 203,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

AMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of AMK opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AssetMark Financial stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

