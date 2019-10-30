ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives €239.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €239.62 ($278.62).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

About ASML

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.