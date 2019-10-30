ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.00

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $103.00, with a volume of 402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.72.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.77.

About ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.