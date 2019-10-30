Asian Dragon (AD) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Asian Dragon has a market capitalization of $113,122.00 and approximately $313.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asian Dragon token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. In the last week, Asian Dragon has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005853 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000376 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Coinchase Token (CCH) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Asian Dragon Token Profile

AD is a token. Asian Dragon's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,067,222 tokens. The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

