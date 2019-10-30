Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 738.2% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASH opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $84.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Ashland Global had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $641.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

