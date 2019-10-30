Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 169.94%. The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of APAM opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

