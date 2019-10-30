ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Short Interest Update

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,660,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 15,880,000 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARQL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ArQule in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,707,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ArQule by 1,566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 249,018 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in ArQule by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 367,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 240,467 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArQule during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,490,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in ArQule by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 221,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 83,297 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARQL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. 1,639,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,026. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ArQule has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 349.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ArQule will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

