Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.55 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €7.55 ($8.78) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AT1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.25 ($9.59) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bankhaus Lampe set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.59 ($9.98).

AT1 traded up €0.03 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting €7.50 ($8.72). 2,169,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is €7.32 and its 200 day moving average is €7.37. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a fifty-two week high of €7.95 ($9.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.58.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

