Arnhold LLC Sells 73,315 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Arnhold LLC decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,429 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 73,315 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 25.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $453,755.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,738.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $482,166.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,519.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $1,919,522.

NXPI stock opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.17 and its 200 day moving average is $100.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $118.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.