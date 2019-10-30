Arnhold LLC Sells 500 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Arnhold LLC decreased its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 3,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Alleghany and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $661.25.

Shares of Y stock opened at $762.92 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $577.59 and a 1-year high of $808.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $776.18 and its 200 day moving average is $715.00. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.48 by $2.92. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 37.63 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

