Arnhold LLC Lowers Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Arnhold LLC cut its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,796 shares during the period. Westrock accounts for 1.7% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC owned 0.11% of Westrock worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Westrock by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Westrock by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Westrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Westrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westrock alerts:

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

NYSE WRK opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $796,924.04. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,348,742.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $7,060,236. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.