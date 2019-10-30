Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.26.

NYSE AWI opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $104.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 77.10%. The business had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

