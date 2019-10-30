Arkanova Energy (OTCMKTS:AKVA) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Arkanova Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:AKVA) fell 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 70,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 39,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Arkanova Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKVA)

Arkanova Energy Corporation, a junior oil and gas producing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds property interests in two counties in the State of Montana. It also holds leasehold interests located in Pondera and Glacier counties, Montana.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Arkanova Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkanova Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.