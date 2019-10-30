Arista Networks (ANET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Arista Networks to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $608.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.78 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arista Networks to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET stock opened at $245.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.46. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $187.08 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.77.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $306,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,185.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $2,439,486.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,095.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,986 shares of company stock worth $9,245,137. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities set a $260.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.73.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.