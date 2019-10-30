ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Trading Up 11.1%

ARHT Media Inc (CVE:ART) shares were up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 123,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 55,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of $7.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

ARHT Media Company Profile (CVE:ART)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiary, ARHT Media (USA) Inc, engages in the creation, transmission, and delivery of digital human holograms worldwide. It offers HumaGrams that are 3D interactive human holograms generated using Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence Technology (ARHT), which allows its customers to interact and conduct real-time e-commerce in various distribution channels.

