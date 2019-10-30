Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)’s share price was down 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.32 and last traded at $62.00, approximately 525,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 125,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Argo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.76.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.43 million.

In other news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $1,004,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

