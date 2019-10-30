Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,130.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

ACRE stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $444.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.58. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.