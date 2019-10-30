Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,065. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $110,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $99,928.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,723.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $247,289 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

