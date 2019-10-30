Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 183000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63.

About Arena Minerals (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It flagship asset is the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,100 hectares located within the Antofagasta region of Chile. The company was formerly known as Antofagasta Gold Inc and changed its name to Arena Minerals Inc in December 2013.

