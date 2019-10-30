Ardor Price Reaches $0.0530 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $52.91 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009379 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010571 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001696 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000513 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

