Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Ardmore Shipping to an “add” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

ASC opened at $8.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.16 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 17,931.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

