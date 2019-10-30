Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.29

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.29 and last traded at $92.21, with a volume of 2043999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 15,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 896,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,447,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 37.6% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 23.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 377,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after buying an additional 71,669 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

