Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Update

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,800 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 399,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Jerry Sue Thornton sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $856,856.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,910.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 45.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $587,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIT traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 667,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,278. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $882.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.72 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

