Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, LiveTradingNews reports. They currently have a $265.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.49.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $243.26. 30,943,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,595,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $249.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $1,125.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 66.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,932,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

