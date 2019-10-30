Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.5% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,752,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,844,000 after acquiring an additional 214,362 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.49.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,290,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $243.29 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $249.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.23 and its 200-day moving average is $206.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.