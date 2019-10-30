Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.6% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,005,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,976 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $809,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $243.29 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $249.75. The stock has a market cap of $1,125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HSBC set a $190.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.49.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

