Appian (APPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Appian has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $-0.16–0.15 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at $-0.55–0.51 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APPN stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 1.02. Appian has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $62.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $41.00 price target on Appian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.16.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $1,956,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,955.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $162,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,270.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648,984 shares of company stock valued at $34,693,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

