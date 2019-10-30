AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.73 and last traded at $99.72, 107,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 140,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.96.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $106.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.07 and a beta of 1.18.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $482,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 15,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $1,493,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,434,698. Insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,981,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AppFolio by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,308,000 after acquiring an additional 224,400 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,062,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,624,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

