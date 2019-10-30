Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) Given New $30.00 Price Target at CIBC

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIF. National Bank Financial downgraded Apollo Tactical Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
NYSE:AIF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,968. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
