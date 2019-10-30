Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) Given New $30.00 Price Target at CIBC

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIF. National Bank Financial downgraded Apollo Tactical Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE:AIF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,968. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 75.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

