Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of ARI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 612,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $85.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 63.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

In related news, Director Michael Salvati sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $380,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $1,102,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 42,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 62,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

