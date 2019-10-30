Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Shares of AIV stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 594,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,572. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $55.06.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.36 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 98.61% and a return on equity of 49.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

