Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 890 ($11.63).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 913.80 ($11.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 882.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 879.60. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 727.60 ($9.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41). The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.82.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

