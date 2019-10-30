Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.308 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. 72,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 544.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 15,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $104,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,626.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,855,848 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $19,448,324.88.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

