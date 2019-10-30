Antares Pharma (ATRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Antares Pharma to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Antares Pharma has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. On average, analysts expect Antares Pharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of ATRS traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. 50,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,962. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.39 million, a P/E ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $3.96.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.