ANON Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $158.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. ANON has a market capitalization of $111,065.00 and $158.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ANON has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00215688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.28 or 0.01515095 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028174 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00112177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

