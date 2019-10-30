Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 3,887,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,948% from the previous session’s volume of 189,837 shares.The stock last traded at $83.42 and had previously closed at $71.40.

The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Anixter International’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

In other news, CEO William Galvin sold 16,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,131,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ted A. Dosch sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,285. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Anixter International Company Profile (NYSE:AXE)

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

