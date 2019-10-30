Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) Trading 2.3% Higher

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (ASX:ANR) traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.22 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.16), 3,000 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.15).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.45.

Anatara Lifesciences Company Profile (ASX:ANR)

Anatara Lifesciences Limited engages in the development of non-antibiotic oral solutions for gastro intestinal diseases in animals and humans in Australia. Its lead product includes Detach, a non-antibiotic treatment to aid in the control of diarrhoeal diseas. The company is also developing bromelain formulations for gastrointestinal health.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Anatara Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anatara Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.